Tierra del Fuego fires still smoldering

30th Friday, December 2022 - 01:16 UTC Full article

It has been already a month since a bonfire apparently went out of control

One month after the forest fires started in the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego, the authorities are still unable to put down the flames as new “hot spots” keep being found with over 100 firefighters deployed. Over 9,000 hectares of native forests burned down, it was reported.

According to the Government of Tierra del Fuego, the fire in the “Corazón de la Isla” reserve about 50 kilometers from Tolhuin, is “contained.” In other words, it is limited to a specific perimeter but it is not yet “controlled” due to the continuous appearance of secondary outbreaks.

After the province sought assistance from the federal government, some 100 firefighters of the National Fire Management Service (SNMF) flew in from different parts of the country to help the Provincial Fire Management Directorate, volunteer firefighters, provincial park rangers, and Civil Defense, in addition to Federal Police, and the Argentine Navy.

The provincial government has already allocated some AR$ 230 million (around US$ 657,000 at the unofficial exchange rate) to bring two hydrant planes and a helicopter to fly over the area spraying water, using an airfield in Tolhuin as a base.

The forest fire resulted in the total prohibition of fire lighting in wild areas determined by the Fuegian government in adherence to national regulations, and in tougher controls to enforce this restriction.

Regarding the origin of the fire in “Corazón de la isla,” judiciary sources said Tolhuin Judge José Pellegrino excused himself from continuing to lead the case because a piece of evidence requested by the investigation involves a former client of his when he was practicing law independently.

Based on telephone audios of local ranchers, investigators believe they have identified the two fishermen who would have started the crisis after a bonfire went wild due to strong winds.