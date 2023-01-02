Argentine President to meet personally with Lula on Monday

“The dream came true,” Fernández told Lula on social media

Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who was one of the few South American leaders to visit Luiz Inácion Lula Da Silva during his 580-day incarceration for his alleged involvement in the Lava Jato scandal, Sunday congratulated the Workers' Party activist on his return to the Planalto Palace and announced both heads of state are to hold a one-on-one meeting Monday in Brasilia

Fernández was joined by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Argentina's Ambassador Daniel Scioli.

Monday's meeting to take place at the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of Brazil's Foreign Ministry is also a prelude to Lula's first trip abroad once again as President, which will be to Buenos Aires for the Jan. 24 Celac summit.

“Tomorrow there will be a brief meeting between Lula and Alberto Fernandez”, Cafiero announced Sunday.

“Congratulations President Lula! Latin America united and fought. The dream came true,” Fernandez also wrote on his Twitter account. “I wish you the best for this administration, the future will be one of deep brotherhood. With a fairer, freer, and more equitable outlook, we will achieve the true development of our peoples,” he added.

Fernández's mission arrived hours earlier at Brasilia's President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport. In addition to Cafiero, his entourage was formed by Presidential Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti and Climate Change Secretary Cecilia Nicolini.

“With the arrival of Lula it will be much easier to talk about integration,” Fernández said. ”Lula is an integrator, he believes in the Patria Grande (Big [South American] Fatherland), he believes that Brazil is part of that Latin American, South American homeland,“ Fernández also pointed out.

”We are finalizing the agenda,“ Cafiero told reporters. He also said Lula would be arriving at the Argentine capital on Jan. 23 on ”a state visit to Argentina.“ Brazil is Argentina's main trading partner, having bought 14.1% of Argentina's exports in the first 11 months of 2022.

”This historic moment means the rebirth of the relationship between Argentina and Brazil, with the positive impact that will be reflected in the increase of bilateral trade, in the financial and energy integration agreement, and from the personal affinity that Lula has with Alberto,“ Scioli argued.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner did not attend Lula's inauguration but posted on social media: ”A new day is dawning in South America, Fuerza Lula! Fuerza Brasil!”