PM Sunak message, “my government is putting people's priorities first”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a brief message to the people of the UK and Commonwealth said 2022 was a 'tough year', (energy bills, NHS, migration, Ukraine) but is optimistic about 2023.

“I'm not going to pretend that all our problems go away on the New Year, but 2023 will give us an opportunity to show case the very best of Britain on the world stage, ”defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat“ and is the King's Coronation, when ”we will come together with pride and everything that makes this country great”.

I hope your had a Happy Christmas. Before we enter the new Year I want to take a moment to reflect .

2022 was tough, just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and an illegal invasion across of Ukraine. This has had a profound economic impact around the world which the UK is not immune to.

I know many of you have felt the impact at home and that is why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control, and it is because of those decisions that we that we have been able to help the most vulnerable, with the rising cost of energy bills.

Three months ago I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you,

Since then this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources, to tackle the backlogs, more funding, more doctors, and more nurses.

We are also attacking illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system.

I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away on the New Year but 2023 will give us an opportunity to show case the very best of Britain on the world stage.

Continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin's brutality and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat.



In this historic year of his Majesty the King's Coronation we will come together with pride and everything that makes this country great.

Yes 2023 will have its challenges but the government I lead is putting your priorities first.

I wish everyone a very happy New Year.