Duke of Sussex says he killed 25 people during war in Afghanistan

6th Friday, January 2023 - 10:24 UTC

Prince Harry's autobiography is likely to spark controversies within the British royal family

Prince Harry wrote in his autobiography Spare, which was mistakenly released in Spain Thursday, that he killed 25 people while serving as a helicopter pilot during the war in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex's book came out five days before the official date, according to Spanish media reports.

Harry, who served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of captain, recounts that he did not think of those 25 lives as “people”, but as “chess pieces” on a chessboard, The Telegraph wrote.

An argument with his brother Prince William in 2019 in the run-up to his wedding to Meghan Markle is also described in the book. The current Prince of Wales is described as not being “rational,” according to The Guardian. Their father -now King Charles III- begged his children to have a truce after the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The autobiography also details pleas to Charles not to marry Camilla. The 2019 confrontation escalated until it went physical, the book also tells.

Spare will be published worldwide next week and is likely to spark controversies within the British royal family.