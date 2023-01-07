Tourist arrivals in US during October increased 144,9% compared to 2021, and 76.8% of 2019 pre-Covid

Data recently released by US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in October 2022 non-US resident international visitor arrival volume to the United States totaled 5,136,449, demonstrating a 144.9% increase compared to October 2021.

It also rose to 76.8% of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for October 2019, up from the prior month’s 72.7%. Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,456,788 increased 217.1% from October 2021.

October 2022 was the nineteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.

Of the top 20 tourist generating countries to the United States, Colombia (with 80,195 visitors), and Ecuador (with 36,723 visitors), were the only countries that reported a decrease in visitor volume in October 2022 compared to October 2021, with a -17.6%, and a -16.7%, change respectively.

The largest number of international visitor arrivals was from Canada (1,546,064), Mexico (1,133,597), the United Kingdom (403,609), Germany (177,181) and France (153,221). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 66.46% of total international arrivals.

As to international departures from the United States the number increased 50% to 6,804,344 compared to October 2021, and were 89% of total departures in pre-pandemic October 2019.

October 2022 was the nineteenth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a YOY basis.

Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 2,839,964 (41.7% of total departures for October and 41.3% year-to-date (YTD)). Canada recorded a significant YOY increase of 146.2%.

Combined YTD, Mexico (27,332,860) and the Caribbean (7,531,551) accounted for 52.7% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures, down 0.2 percentage points from September 2022 YTD.

October U.S. outbound visitor volume to Europe was up 117.3% compared to October 2021. At 13,482,976 YTD, Europe was the second largest market for outbound U.S. visitors through the first ten months of 2022. During this time, U.S. visitor volume to Europe increased 235% and accounted for 20.4% of all departures.