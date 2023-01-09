Bolsonaro hospitalized in the United States

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted at AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital located near Orlando in the US State of Florida with severe abdominal pain, according to O Globo quoting the blog of journalist Lauto Jarmin.

In 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in his abdomen while campaigning for the elections he eventually won. Since then, he has been hospitalized on several occasions for the recurrent problem. In November, while still in office, he was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia.

After Sunday's incidents in Brasilia, Bolsonaro insisted that “depredations and invasions of public buildings escape the norm.” In a thread of tweets, he also assured that during his presidency he had “always” complied with the Constitution, “respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and sacred freedom.”

”Furthermore, I repudiate the accusations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current chief executive of Brazil (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva),“ he added while insisting that peaceful demonstrations were ”a part of democracy.“

Bolsonaro traveled to the United States days before Lula's inauguration. His followers do not recognize the result of the Oct. 30 runoff, which Lula won by less than two percentage points.

Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public property as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are against the law,” Bolsonaro insisted on Twitter.