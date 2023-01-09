Brasilia Governor suspended for 90 days

De Moraes found Rocha had previous knowledge of the preparations for the assaults

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes has suspended Brasilia Governor for 90 days after Sunday's violent events at the headquarters of the three branches of government in the capital of South America's largest country.

De Moraes found Rocha had previous knowledge of the preparations for the assaults. “Absolutely nothing justifies the omission and conspiracy of the Secretary of Public Security and the governor of the Federal District with criminals who previously announced that they would commit violent acts against the constituted powers,” De Moraes argued. Rocha had sacked Secretary of Public Security Anderson Torres on Sunday. The judge also instructed Brazil's federal forces to free any type of road or public building occupied by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva had decreed a federal intervention of Brasilia's security agency until January 31, thus placing local police under the supervision of a federal government-appointed official, namely Ricardo Cappelli, executive secretary of the federal Justice Ministry. De Moraes' ruling came at a request by a group of Lula supporters.

Over 400 people have been arrested according to local media following Sunday's incidents, which resembled the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a group of Brazilian lawmakers spearheaded by Union Brazil Senator Soraya Thronicke launched a quest to put together a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate Bolsonaro's possible involvement in the acts of violence.

Bolsonaro has denied any such participation and also condemned Sunday's events.