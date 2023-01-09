Brazil's three branches of gov't sign pro-democracy statement

“We are united so that institutional measures are taken,” Lula, Weber, Lira, and do Rêgo said

The heads of Brazil's three branches of government Monday issued a joint document defense of democracy and against Sunday's “terrorist acts, vandalism, criminals and coup plotters,” Agencia Brasil reported.

“We are united so that institutional measures are taken, in terms of Brazilian laws,” says the note, posted on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's social media. “We call on society to maintain serenity, in defense of peace, and democracy in our homeland.”

In addition to Lula, also signing the statement were Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Acting Senate Speaker Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), and Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Rosa Weber.

“The country needs normalcy, respect, and work for the progress and social justice of the nation,” the document also noted.

An emergency meeting was convened early Monday after the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary were invaded Sunday afternoon by rioters who did not accept the results of last year's elections and called for a military coup d'état.

Also attending the gathering were Defense Minister José Múcio and Presidential Social Communication Secretary Paulo Pimenta, in addition to STF Justices Luís Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli. Meetings with governors of all states were scheduled for later Monday.

Lula visited the Planalto Palace and the Supreme Court headquarters late on Sunday. In his official profile on a social network, he said that “the coup participants who promoted the destruction of the public heritage of Brasilia are being identified and will be punished.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Flavio Dino announced that the e-mail account denuncia@mj.gov.br had been created to collect information about the “terrorist attacks” in Brasilia.

Following Lula's appointment Sunday of Ricardo Garcia Cappelli to head Brasilia's public security department until Jan. 31, the National Congress is to vote on the matter within the following 24 hours.

