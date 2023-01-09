The Inspire 22 Antarctic research expedition has almost reached the South Pole goal

The team of 10 set off on 25 November and will ski more than 900km across the polar plateau to the South Pole, carrying all their supplies for up to 55 days.

The Inspire 22 Antarctic research expedition has less than 100km to go until they reach the South Pole. The team, sponsored in part by BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting System) made up of guides, doctors and physiologists –with a teacher and engineer also joining the expedition, set off in November.

A British Army GP, part of the Inspire 22 team, told BFBS Radio that they have been coping amazingly, even being “fuelled by chocolate” but the weather is taking its toll.

Major Natalie Taylor, a lecturer of Military General Practice based at the Academic Department of Military General Practice (ADMGP), has previously served in Afghanistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Estonia and other remote locations around the globe.

She called BFBS Radio and said personnel are coping “amazing” with the trip.

However, Maj Taylor stressed that “it's definitely cold, and the boys are struggling with their ice beards”.

Squadron leader Mike Eager, also a part of the Inspire 22 team, said on the call “we've been incredibly lucky for the last few days, we've had this beautiful blue sky above us, fading into no cloud on the horizon.

”But it's been very cold, moving at around -28°C to -30°C, and going down to the -35°C's at wind-chill, which has been a real challenge.”

Using state-of-the-art techniques and wearable kit, the team is looking to understand how an austere environment has an effect on human metabolism.

Temperatures are expected to hit -40°Celsius, with 60mph winds, and the team will be eating in excess of 5,000 calories per day.