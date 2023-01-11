Falkland Islands celebrated Margaret Thatcher's Day, remembering her visit 10 January 1983

The Bronze bust of Mrs. Thatcher on Thatcher Drive in Stanley

The Iron Lady surrounded by some of the British troops from the Task Force

January 10 is a very special anniversary in the Falklands Islands because Margaret Thatcher's Day is celebrated. On this day in 1983 then Prime Minister Thatcher visited the Islands and was awarded the honorary freedom of the Falklands.

Mrs. Thatcher described her trip and visit to the Falklands as a personal pilgrimage. For the 8,000 miles trip she was accompanied by a small entourage including her husband Dennis.

In the Falklands she reaffirmed UK's commitment to defend the Islands and the Islanders right to self determination, and no sovereignty talks with Argentina.

At the time almost everywhere she went Mrs. Thatcher was greeted by enthusiastic crowds. Some of the Islanders wept and called her a liberator. They compared her to the great commander of World War II Winston Churchill.

In the City of Stanley, situated on Thatcher Drive, alongside the 1982 Liberation Memorial, a bronze bust of Margaret Thatcher was created by local sculptor and taxidermist, Steve Massam.

Unveiled on Thatcher Day, 10th January 2015, the bust commemorates the life of the UK Prime Minister and her role in the Falklands’ war. The brass plaque beneath bears her words from 3rd April 1982 “They are few in number, but they have the right to live in peace, to choose their own way of life and allegiance”.

On Tuesday 10 January, the Falklands Government, Governor Alison Blake CMG, and the Falklands Representative in London recalled and honored the fortieth anniversary of the Iron Lady's visit, who in 1983 received a hero's welcome from the grateful Islanders for her decision to send a Task Force to Liberate the Islands.