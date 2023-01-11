Untracked flight between Buenos Aires and Mount Pleasant reported

An Argentine-registered private aircraft has been reported to have performed a nonstop return trip between Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP/SABE) and the Mount Pleasant air base (MPN/EGYP) in the Falkland Islands late on Monday.
Although the nature of the flight has not been officially confirmed, it is speculated that given the time spent at the destination, it must have been a sanitary mission.
The 1996-built Learjet 60 private aircraft registration LV-CCO belongs to Baires Fly, a company making charter flights. It rang a few alarms when it could not be properly identified by the tracking website Flightradar24, which gathers information from each aircraft's ADS-B Transponder system.
According to flightaware.com, the aircraft had arrived from Montevideo's Carrasco at 4.02 pm Monday and took off from Aeroparque bound for the Falklands at 5.43 pm, landing at the British Overseas Territory at 8.17 pm local time. It stayed there for less than one hour: at 9.15 pm it flew back to Aeroparque, where it arrived at 11.56 pm.
Since the 1982 armed conflict, there are no direct flights from Argentina to the Islands other than LATAM Airlines' services or some occasional flight for humanitarian reasons such as when samples of the bodies of Argentine combatants buried there were taken to the forensics laboratories in Córdoba in an ICRC-supervised operation to identify the remains of the Argentine soldiers.
Flightradar24 being unable to identify the flight does not mean a flightplan had not been properly filed, it was reported.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
This story is totally unremarkable. Private Argentine aircraft frequently visit the Falklands, sometimes pilot/owners just making a visit to the islands as tourists, and sometimes (as I believe was the case on Monday) to do medical evacuations. I think Monday’s flight was for an injured fisherman off a commercial fishing vessel.Posted 2 days ago +3
As far as I know, there is no restriction on private flights direct from Argentina to the Falklands, as long as they comply with the formalities and regulations and seek the required permissions for their visits.
The Falklands Government permitted the arrival of an emergency flight from Argentina for the medical evacuation of an Argentine citizen from a cruise ship.Posted 1 day ago +2
They all lived happily ever after.
The end.
Untracked by whom? What a spurious piece of reporting.Posted 1 day ago +1