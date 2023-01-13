Special prosecutor appointed to handle case of Biden's classified documents at home

13th Friday, January 2023

The documents found stemmed from Biden's years as Vice President under Barack Obama

US Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday appointed Robert Hur as special prosecutor to handle the finding of classified documents found at a garage owned by President Joseph Biden dating back to his years as Vice President under Barack Obama.

Garland said he “signed a document designating Robert Hur as a special prosecutor” that “authorizes him to investigate any person or entity that violated the law” in this case, he said in a brief speech. This decision is “in the public interest” and was necessary because of the “extraordinary circumstances,” he added. Hur's decisions will be “guided solely by the facts and the law,” Garland also pointed out.

Hur is a member of a Washington law firm. A graduate of Stanford and Harvard University, he was a federal prosecutor in Maryland from 2018 to 2021, a position to which he was appointed by former President Donald Trump. From 2007 to 2014, while he was an assistant US attorney in the District of Maryland, he worked on cases involving gang violence, gun crimes, drug trafficking, and financial institution fraud and corruption.

The White House has confirmed the finding of a second batch of classified documents in Biden's Delaware property. The head of state said he was “surprised” by these findings and offered his full cooperation to the Justice Department and the US National Archives.

Lawyer Richard Sauber representing Biden confirmed in a statement that, after the first material was found at the headquarters of a Biden think tank, classified material has also been found in the garage of his home in Wilmington, according to the New York Times.

After the first batch, lawyers proceeded to a review in which they “discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records, with classified notes.”

According to Sauber, it is “a small amount” of “personal and political documents. ”All but one of these documents were located in a storage space in the garage of his Wilmington residence. A one-page document was discovered among materials stored in an adjacent room,“ Sauber explained while denying further classified documents had been found in another home owned by Biden in Rehoboth Beach, also in Delaware.

”We are confident that a review will thoroughly show that these documents were inadvertently moved, and the president and his lawyers acted quickly upon discovering this error,” Sauber said in a statement.

The Republican Party and particularly Trump have criticized the ruling Democratic Party's double standards after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion on Aug. 12 last year. for the same reason. Classified documents were seized during the raid.

The White House also said Biden did not realize he had classified documents in his home but admitted that he had in his possession those documents six years after leaving the vice presidency.