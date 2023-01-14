Princess Royal congratulates FIGAS for their outstanding support in Falklands

A FIGAS Islander landing kith a Falklands flag flying

Following the visit of Her Highness the Princess Royal in November 2022, FIGAS have received a letter of congratulation following their work in enabling the Princess to visit the Camp and the Outer Islands

A well deserved a letter to all the staff at FIGAS who work hard to ensure their passengers get the best services.

Buckingham Palace, 28 November, 2022

Dear Mr. Bowles

Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence have asked me to thank you, your pilots and ground crew for the outstanding support they provided to Her Royal Highness's recent visit to the Falklands.

The Princess Royal fully understands the difficult meteorological conditions in which you must operate the Air Service that is vital to the social and economic cohesion of the Islands and Islanders. Your pilots and ground crew impressed her Royal Highness, and her accompanying Household, with their technical skill and their cheerful approach which inspired confidence with those unfamiliar with the front line conditions in which you operate every day. A highlight for me was approaching the runway with the nose at 45 degrees in order to aim off the wind, and landing without a bump

I do hope you and your team enjoyed meeting the Princess Royal, and please also thank Marie-Lou who flew the recce team around in October. Her cheerfulness and enthusiasm for the air service and Islands shone through.

Yours sincerely,

CHJ Davies

Charles HJ Davies MVO

Private Secretary to the Princess Royal

Troyd Bowles, Chief Pilot FIGAS