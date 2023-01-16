Chilean navy reports some 100 jiggers have crossed from the Pacific to the South Atlantic

The Chilean navy exercises close control of the Asian jiggers from the air and sea

Over a hundred jiggers have crossed from the Pacific to the Atlantic through the Magellan Strait reports the Chilean navy responsible for monitoring and safe navigation along the waterway.

The jiggers mostly from Asia, which have ended the squid season in southern Peru have been sailing along the Chilean coastline heading for the Illex season in the South Atlantic.

According to the Chilean navy report, the traffic started at the beginning of December and is closely followed by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centers with the support of different air patrolling (P-3 ACH Orion and Casa-295) and with several Ocean Patrol Vessels.

The Chilean navy adds that the crossing is expected to end sometime this coming week because it coincides with the beginning of the squid extraction season in the South Atlantic Argentine season. The crossing of the jiggers is also done in a convoy formation.

“The Maritime authorities coordinate actions with the agencies of each of the fishing vessels, because besides verifying no illegal fishing takes place in Chilean waters they also check on any possible contamination”, according to Punta Arenas port Authority, Captain Litoral Rodrigo Esparza.