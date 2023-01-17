Argentine nationals top list of foreign travelers entering Uruguay in 2022

Argentine nationals topped the list of foreign travelers arriving in Uruguay throughout 2022, although Paraguayans were the ones who spent the most money, according to the latest report by the South American country's Ministry of Tourism.

Of the 2,466,292 foreign tourists, 1,169,101 were Argentinians who left US$727.4 million during their average 6-day stays spending daily between US$ 622.2 and US$ 96.1.

If Uruguayans living abroad also count as a category, there were 603,401 of them paying visits to their native country.

Then Brazilians came in third with 383,190 visitors leaving a total of US$ 274.9 million with average stays of 5.8 days and daily expenditures reaching US$717.6.

However, in terms of spending, Paraguayans were above them all with US$1,196.9 on average.

“We are satisfied and we continue working to keep tourism coming to Uruguay,” Uruguay's Deputy Tourism Minister Remo Monzeglio was quoted as saying. “The start of the [summer] season is excellent,” he added as revenues have exceeded all expectations. Occupancy at some tourist destinations has been reported to be around 100%.

Monzeglio also pointed out that even the opposition parties had acknowledged the success recorded during the first fortnight of January “in terms of the number of tourists.”

“Very important departments such as Canelones, such as Salto, have been highlighted by the Tourism Directors. Maldonado is obviously doing very well, so the beginning of the season is excellent because that is what marks what will happen later on,” Monzeglio also pointed out while highlighting the increasing number of private flights and boats, in addition to cruise ships making calls.

According to Uruguay's National Directorate of Migration, around 460,000 visitors entered the country between Dec. 22, 2022, and Jan. 8, 2023.

In 2022, Montevideo had the highest number of visitors (622,662), followed by Punta del Este (539,287).