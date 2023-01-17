Falklands Household Power and Fuel Allowance – payments calendar

17th Tuesday, January 2023 - 08:34 UTC Full article

A Falklands' Household allowance of £140/month (£840 for 6 months between December 2022 and May 2023) will be payable to households with annual income up to approximately £43,200

The Falkland Islands Household Power and Fuel Allowance (HFPA) administrative team would like to inform the public that, all applications received in December are currently being processed and letters are scheduled to be sent out to all new applicants.

Payments for successful applications received after Saturday 31 December 2022 will receive their payments monthly, on the following dates:

• Friday 27 January

• Friday 24 February

• Friday 31 March

• Friday 28 April

• Friday 26 May

Applications will continue to be accepted by the HFPA administrators until May 2023.

If you have a query about your claim please contact the HFPA administrative team on incomesupport.social@kemh.gov.fk or 56001.

For information on current support programs visit this web.