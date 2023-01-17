Security increased at Brasilia's government buildings

17th Tuesday, January 2023

Brasilia's Acting Governor Celina Leao Monday ordered security deployments in front of public buildings be doubled after the Jan. 8 attacks. Hence, 500 military police officers will be summoned to the so-called Esplanade of the Ministries instead of the current 248 effective immediately, it was announced Monday.

The measure was taken “so that we can have maximum tranquility and firm security,” Leao told reporters during a press conference alongside Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira, and Deputy Justice Minister Ricardo Capelli, who has also been appointed federal intervenor to Brasilia's Security Department.

Leao took over as head of Brasilia's executive after Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes suspended Governor Ibanéis Rocha for 90 days pending the ongoing inquiries into his alleged turning of a blind eye to the uprising that was underway.

Security in Brasilia has been under the direct control of President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva who issued a decree on Jan. 8 appointing Capelli to take over from Anderson Torres, who had already been sacked by Rocha.

Lula's decision came after a group of Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the Planalto Palace, Congress, and the Federal Supreme Court. More than 2,000 people have been detained, of which 1,159 are still under arrest.

Attorney General Augusto Aras also announced Monday that 40 new complaints will be filed until Friday against those who “depredated and invaded” the headquarters of the three branches of government. “Our concern is that these acts are never repeated,” said Aras.

The authorities want to determine who financed and ordered the assault and are tightening the siege on Bolsonaro's entourage. The former president, who is in the United States since before the end of his term, has denied any involvement but is nevertheless the target of an investigation for possibly instigating the attack.

Federal police said they launched an operation Monday in Rio de Janeiro to arrest three suspects who might have financed the road blockades and anti-democratic demonstrations in front of military barracks. One man was arrested while two others remained at large. During the operation, police also seized telephones, computers, and documents.