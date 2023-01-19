Falklands Customs and Immigration Service: Fee increase for new Passports from next February

The Falkland Islands Government Customs and Immigration Service has announced on Wednesday that the UK Passport Office, have made a fee increase to passports, which will be implemented Thursday 2 February 2023.

Currently adult passports cost £110.50 and child passports cost £80.50. The increase will now see adult passports costing £119.50 and child passports costing £86.50. The department can also take passport photographs for a fee of £7.50 for a set of four.

The Customs and Immigration Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that, to apply for a new passport please visit the Customs and Immigration office located at 3 H Jones Road, Stanley where you can collect the application forms and receive advice on how to fill in your information and which documents need to be included with your application.

In the case of passport renewals you will need to bring your current passport but this will be returned to you until your new one is issued.

Do not apply for a new British passport online as you will be asked to send your current passport and your new one will only be sent to a UK address.

Emergency passports can be issued in genuine emergencies such as for medical treatment or travel for compassionate reasons – not for holidays – and they are for single trips only. Emergency passports cost £75 plus the cost of photographs and on arriving at your destination you will need to obtain a full passport at extra cost, to return to the Falklands.