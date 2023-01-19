Peruvian authorities up security measures as protesters march through Lima

19th Thursday, January 2023 - 19:43 UTC Full article

The situation in the country is so unstable that the state-run Peruvian Sports Institute decided to postpone the beginning of the local football tournament

Over 11,000 law enforcement officers were deployed Thursday across Peru's capital and the nearby port of Callao as anti-government demonstrators were getting ready to stage the so-called Lima Takeover.

The protesters demand President Dina Boluarte's resignation, in addition to fresh elections and a constituent assembly.

Some 11,800 police officers will be part of the security contingent to monitor the protests, according to the head of the

Lima Police Chief Víctor Zanabria said 11,800 troops had been mobilized under the coordination of The Prosecutor's Office's Crime Prevention Department headed by Alfonso Barrenechea, in addition to some 50 provincial assistant district attorneys.

The security operation also includes 196 cameras active all over the city, according to the newspaper La República. Two more demonstrators were reported to have been killed Wednesday in clashes between demonstrators and the police at road blockades outside Lima.

The Peruvian Health Ministry has declared hospitals and other health centers on red alert as nearly 50 deaths have occurred since violence erupted nationwide following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo Terrones, who is under pre-trial detention for trying to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

The situation in the country is so unstable that the state-run Peruvian Sports Institute decided to postpone the beginning of the local football tournament “to prevent risks affecting the safety and physical integrity of the people,” it was announced. The competition was to kick off Saturday with a match pitting Sporting Cristal versus Deportivo Cantolao. The measure will be in force until Jan. 23. So far eight teams have refused to play amid the current turmoil.

Earlier this week, Boluarte said she was willing to dialogue with those wanting her to step down. “We know that they want to take over Lima, because of everything that is coming out in the networks. I call you to take Lima, yes, but in peace, calmly. I am waiting for them at the Government House to be able to talk about the social agendas they have,” she said.