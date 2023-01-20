Ancap announces e-vehicles chargers to be installed in Uruguayan interior

If nothing unexpected happens, Uruguayan drivers will be spared an increase in the price of fuel next month

Uruguay's state-run oil company Ancap plans to set up a charging station for electric vehicles in Paysandú, right beside the international bridge leading to Colón in the Argentine province of Entre Ríos, in a move to promote sustainable international travel in the near future, according to the website Surtidores citing company Vice President Diego Durand.

The brand's transition towards clean energies “must be sustainable and responsible,” Durand was quoted as saying. He also said the vision was to expand the “electric route, with a network of fast charging and last generation chargers.”

Durand also told Subrayado that the company does not foresee any “exceptional changes” in the international oil market. In 2022, the company stopped collecting US$ 230 million in retail price adjustments.

“The trend to date is what we are reviewing and if there is nothing extraordinary this would be the situation,” Durand explained. Although the price per barrel of crude oil closed with a slight upward movement,

Ancap's figures are submitted to the Executive Branch together with data from the Regulatory Unit of Energy and Water Services (Ursea) to approve any price adjustment. Although this process for January is yet to be finalized, Durand foresees that “if nothing extraordinary happens” prices for Uruguayan drivers will remain unchanged during February.

Ancap President Alejandro Stipanicic said in a TV interview that the company stopped collecting “around US$ 230 million” in 2022 but stayed in the black regardless, thanks to “frequent [price] adjustments.”

“The more frequent the adjustment, the less one loses against the other. The less Ancap loses against society, and the less society loses against Ancap,” Stipanicic argued.

He also underlined the system's transparency and fairness, which has left whimsy policies of past times, although he admitted there was still some degree of political arbitrariness stemming from the fact that the company had chosen not to charge everything at international prices when lower adjustments can be managed.