Taiana says UK attitude a “lack of respect for international law”

Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana Thursday demanded once again that Great Britain agrees to discuss the Malvinas/Falklands issue and insisted that the latter's reluctance to do so was a “lack of respect for international law.” Taiana also argued that “the powerful should not use force to impose their interests.”
The United Kingdom needs to “sit down once and for all to talk about Malvinas,” said Taiana when bidding farewell to groups of the three Armed Forces leaving for Cyprus on a peacekeeping mission as United Nations Blue Helmet troops.
Regarding this assignment, Taiana pointed out that “the task of our force is to control that buffer zone to avoid accidents.”
“This shows that we believe in international law and peaceful negotiation so that the British sit down to talk once and for all,” Taiana went on.
“We must not forget that we have part of our territory occupied. We have a sovereignty dispute pending resolution because one of the parties refuses to sit down to talk, in a show of disrespect for international law and the peaceful settlement of serious disputes,” he added during the farewell ceremony at the I Air Force Brigade in El Palomar, in the province of Buenos Aires.
“In a world where war is a reality, the powerful should not use force to impose their interests and modify the world order,” Taiana stressed.
“You have a specific task as Blue Helmets, and at the same time you have the task of representing our homeland to confirm that we are a sovereign State that will not submit to the designs of the powerful,” Taiana told the departing military personnel.
The Blue Helmets are members of the Armed Forces of their respective countries and work with the UN Police and local authorities to “promote stability, security and peace processes” worldwide.
The Argentine mission departed at 10.30 am onboard an Air Force transport Boeing 737 aircraft named “Islas Malvinas,” registration T-99.
Stop laughing at the back! I said stop laughing!Posted 2 hours ago +2
What a total arse this man and the rest of the Arg Govt are.Posted 1 hour ago +1
Fact 1 - They have it written into their Constitution since the late 80s/early 90s that the Islands are part of their Territory.
Therefore they are unable to sit and discuss potential future Sovereignty Options even if we were prepared to - as ALL they will be able to discuss is a handover date!!
That is undemocratic and against the charter of the UN- therefore we Islanders see no point in any so called discussion - and thus neither does the UK.
As for no big use of force - well who used armed force with their entire fleet and amphibious landing marines and special forces on April 2nd against about 50 lightly armed British marines and a couple of a dozen Falklands Volunteers Defence Force armed with 2d World War rifles?
And tried in the process to catch the British marines had they still been in their Barracks, with phosphorous grenades and other weapons to try and burn them alive.
It really is about time Argentina got over being firmly defeated for their massive breach of International Law in 1982 - and try to move out of the 18th and 19th Century in to the 21st.
Argentina’s constitution destroys her claim to the Falklands.Posted 1 hour ago +1
Falklands - The Futility of Negotiating Sovereignty With Argentina (1 pg) : https://www.academia.edu/57344689/Falklands_The_Futility_of_Negotiating_Sovereignty_With_Argentina
For some an inconvenient truth.