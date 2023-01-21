Falklands: Controlled explosion of an unexploded ordnance near the Old Dairy

Since the Islands in 2020 were declared free of mines, the explosion of uncontrolled ordnance has become a rather exceptional event (Pic FB)

The Royal Falkland Islands Police informed that the controlled explosion of an unexploded ordnance near the Old Dairy has been completed and the section of the MPA Road is now open to vehicles.

RFIP had informed that there would be a controlled explosion of an unexploded ordnance. The explosion will take place after 10:30am Thursday with a cordon in place on the MPA road.

The cordon was manned by members from the Royal Falkland Islands Police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Members of the public were asked to stay away from the area until the cordon has been removed and the explosion has taken place.