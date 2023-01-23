Evo says Argentina supports Bolivia co-hosting 2030 football World Cup

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Chile are bidding to co-host the 2030 event, 100 years after the first World Cup, with the final at the same venue (Montevideo's Centenario Stadium).

President Alberto Fernández told Evo Morales that the country currently holding the football World Cup will support Bolivia's bid to co-host the 2030 finals together with Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

The former Bolivian president (2006-2019) participated later Sunday in a ceremony in Avellaneda, on the outskirts of the Argentine capital, marking the 14th anniversary of the Plurinational State.

During this event, Morales said he had met Saturday with Fernández, with whom he had discussed the football competition.

”We congratulate him for the three-time (world) championship and we ask him to help us so that Bolivia can be the sub-host of the 2030 World Cup,“ Morales explained.

”We hope that our brother president Lucho Arce can accompany us in this campaign,“ said Morales while asserting that building stadiums ”is not a bad investment.“

Morales also said President Luis Arce Catacora should not be ”afraid of the investment issue.”

The former Bolivian President is to meet with Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia in the next few days and also with South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) President Alejandro Domínguez to advance the negotiations.

In November of 2022, the Corporación Juntos 2030 was launched in Santiago de Chile to promote and develop the joint bid for the 2030 edition, which would mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup ever, won by hosts Uruguay with a 4-2 win over Argentina in the final match at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, which would be refurbished for an encore one century later.