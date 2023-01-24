Brazil ratifies in Germany its commitment to sustainable agriculture and respect for the environment

Minister Carlos Fávaro attended a meeting at the Brazilian embassy in Berlin to discuss contributions that Germany and Brazil can make to changing food systems

The Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, arrived iis in Berlin to participate in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA). In his first official trip abroad as the head of the ministry, he intends to launch a concerted effort to change the image of Brazilian agribusiness and restore ties with important importers, mainly from Europe.

Brazilian president Lula da Silva instructed minister Fávaro that Brazil’s participation in the event is an opportunity to introduce the new government and convey to the international public that “Brazil is changing its guidelines” for the environment. During the previous administration his topic affected the image of Brazilian agriculture abroad and has had negative consequences for the sector.

Fávaro attended a meeting at the Brazilian embassy in Berlin on Friday (20/01) to discuss the contributions that Germany and Brazil can make to changing food systems. The minister emphasized in low-carbon emission techniques such as direct planting, second cropping to maximize area use, crop, livestock, and forestry integration, and the use of bio inputs.

On Saturday Fávaro attended the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture, which is hosting delegations from 73 countries and is considered the world’s largest meeting of ministers of agriculture. The event’s central theme is “The Transformation of Food Systems: A Global Response to Multiple Crises.”

Fávaro underlined Brazil wishes to reaffirm its commitment to environmentally sustainable production. “President Lula asked me to convey the message that Brazil will continue to be the world’s leading food producer, but that production will be sustainable,” he said

”We are going to respect the environment and the Forest Code so that the rest of the world knows that when they buy from Brazil, they are getting products that respect the environment, the social environment, and the law.”

The minister will also have a series of bilateral meetings with agricultural attachés to deal with opening new markets for Brazilian products.