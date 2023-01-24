CFK holds private meeting with Honduras President

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Monday met with Honduran President Xiomara Castro at the former's office in Congress. The Central American leader is in Buenos Aires to attend Tuesday's VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

In a video released before Castro's arrival, CFK underlined that resilience and perseverance “do not have time to be fulfilled and the important thing is always to have the will to carry them out.” CFK also portrayed herself next to a correct version of the Honduran flag, which -she explained- had been changed “after the coup d'état that overthrew Manuel Zelaya, Xiomara Castro's husband, in 2009”.

“Xiomara's first act of government was to reinstate the original flag,” the former Argentine president stressed while recalling the “strong reaction of Latin American democracies against that coup d'état.”

”We traveled to New York with (then Ecuadorian President) Rafael Correa, and then to El Salvador and met with Zelaya there. It was the strong support to that democracy that had been overthrown,“ she pointed out.

”Thirteen years later, Xiomara finally became President of Honduras, which shows that perseverance, resilience, and convictions have no time to be fulfilled,“ CFK added. ”The important thing is to always have the will to carry them out.“

Then, the video shows Castro's arrival at the Congress building.

Castro and CFK exchanged gifts. The Argentine leader gave her a signed copy of her 2019 book ”Sinceramente” and, in return, the visiting head of state gave Fernández de Kirchner a silk handkerchief with typical drawings of her country.

CFK had already warned Castro in Tegucigalpa a year ago that it was going to be twice as uphill for her as president because she was a woman.