Chilean president's approval climbs two percentage points in January and stands at 27%

24th Tuesday, January 2023 - 08:28 UTC

Giorgio Jackson the most contoversial minister of the Chilean cabinet and closest ally of Boric has a disapproval rating o 67%

The approval of Chilean president Gabriel Boric climbed two percentage points, reaching 27%, according to the latest release from the Cadem public opinion survey.

However when it comes to the cabinet of president Boric, Giorgio Jackson, Social Development minister and closest ally of Boric, he rated 67% disapproval, and managed to scrape through from being sacked after the Lower House rejected an impeachment motion 76 to 68 votes with six abstentions. Nicolás Grau Economy minister and also a very close ally of the president has a 60% disapproval rate and Camila Vallejo, the Executive spokesperson 54%

At the other end Public Health minister Ximena Aguilera obtained a 65^approval rating, Deputy Home Secretary Manuel Monsalve, 63% and Housing minister Carlos Montes, 57%.

if compared with the previous opinion poll from December, minister Jackson and Grau were down four percentage points and Spokesperson Vallegjo 5%.

Santiago de Chile population main complaints are crime and insecurity, the health care insurance system, inflation and cost of living, and jobs ,