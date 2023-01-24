Chinese port in Tierra del Fuego controversy: Argentine media and UK blamed for spreading “fake news”

Andres Dachary denies the construction of any military base of port in Tierra del Fuego

The head of the Malvinas Secretariat from the Tierra del Fuego province, southern Argentina, blames the media, the opposition, the UK, and all those pleased with the current status of the South Atlantic for the spread of “fake news” allegedly reporting that China will be setting a military base and naval outpost in Tierra del Fuego.

Andres Dachary who besides Malvinas issues is responsible for international affairs in Tierra del Fuego government said that “lately we have become accustomed of receiving such attacks and accusations in what I describe as a media operation against our province, with even opposition lawmakers from here joining...”

“The accusations of an alleged Chinese base and port are so ludicrous, they can only come from very ignorant people; To believe that an agreement between the province and a Chinese company involved in agro chemical products, and wanting to invest US$ 1,2bn, plus hundreds of jobs, means they will be setting up a naval and military base is utterly nonsense”.

Dachary accused opposition lawmakers of demanding the federal government must decide when it comes to private ports or sea terminals, “In Argentina there are over twenty ports financed with EU or US money and nobody even asked a question, and now because it is Tierra del Fuego all the big fuss”.

“This is an electoral year, so we should not be surprised, but strangely enough those complaining and making it an international issue are 'those in love with the current pro UK condition of the South Atlantic”.

Nevertheless Dachary admitted that there are too many ministries, offices and legislatives that have to decide on such an operation, if it happens, so I repeat it's all fake news, to tarnish the image of our province“

Dachary said he wouldn't be surprised if the UK is not behind all this campaign. ”Every time we try and improve the port situation, make it easier for Antarctic cruises or bi-oceanic cruises, automatically we are attacked by those who want to freeze the South Atlantic situation. We know the UK is behind operations in Malvinas to have a new port, improve logistics, capacities and another access gate to Antarctica, privileging the Malvinas in controlling the oceans and the Antarctic Peninsula“

Finally Dachary, speaking for Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella blasted members of the opposition who now present themselves as the defenders of Argentine sovereignty and ”who gave in to all the British demands during the government of Macri”.