Lula promises continued support for Argentina's claim over the Falkland Islands

24th Tuesday, January 2023 - 09:30 UTC

Lula and Fernandez at the Cooperation Declaration signing ceremony. Photo: Casa Rosada

The Falkland Islands Question was not absent from the long joint cooperation declaration signed in Buenos Aires by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his host Alberto Fernandez, as pointed out in Article 81. The two leaders met in the Argentine capital in the context of the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), starting Monday.

“The president of Brazil renewed his country's support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in its dispute with the United Kingdom relative to the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and surrounding maritime spaces. President Fernandez thanked the standing support from Brazil to the Argentine position in the Malvinas Question, reflected in the traditional position from Brazil referred to the events to 1833 and the numerous statements adopted by regional and multilateral forae in which they were addressed. They affirmed that the military presence of the United Kingdom in the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime spaces is contrary to the region's policy of adherence to the search for a peaceful solution for the sovereignty dispute and reiterated their rejection to such presence as well as display of military exercises, which violate the UN General Assembly Resolutions, particularly Resolution 31/49,” the declaration reads.

Furthermore Article 74 somehow also can be said to address such a situation by “underlining the importance of respecting the preeminence of International Law, including International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, and complying with all the principles of the United Nations charter, emphasizing the international obligation of respecting the sovereignty of States and their territorial integrity. To that respect negotiations and diplomacy are the best solutions for conflicts and always preferable to guarantee peace and international security”.

Fernández and Lula met Monday morning at Casa Rosada in what is regarded as the relaunching of bilateral ties after the Jair Bolsonaro years.



The full agreement consists of 82 clauses, one of which is the possibility of creating a common currency and of a swap between the two countries.

Both leaders also called for an independent judiciary and pledged to combat disinformation, political radicalization, and threats to the rule of law. The two governments “ratified their conviction that democracy, pluralism, and respect for human rights and individual freedoms are factors of progress, prosperity, and social peace” and highlighted “the irreplaceable role that judicial institutions have in their constitutional systems as a guarantee of the rights of individuals in the face of persecution for political reasons and lawfare.”

Lula and Fernández stressed that “republican systems of government need judicial institutions to maintain their independence and impartiality in the face of economic, political, and media interests” and expressed their “concern about the criminal effects of disinformation, political radicalization and threats to the democratic rule of law.”

They also agreed on “the need to expand bilateral cooperation and coordination to advance in the fight against disinformation and illegal content on the Internet.”

The Brazilian leader invited Fernández to visit him in June for the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On that occasion, the “Action Plan for the Relaunching of the Brazil-Argentina Strategic Alliance” is to be signed, it was reported.

The PT leader's goal is “to promote integration in strategic issues for the bilateral relationship in political, economic, social, scientific and technological, educational and cultural matters, among others.”

Mercosur, the common regional market that also includes Uruguay and Paraguay, will be a priority, according to the document, while Bolivia is close to becoming a full member.

Fernández and Lula also pledged to work “constructively for the future return of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” to the regional bloc and to promote the pending negotiations to make the trade agreement with the European Union (EU) become operative.

The two South American leaders also expressed their concern over recent unilateral protectionist measures in Europe for alleged environmental matters, which may affect the agreement, and pointed out “the need to continue counting on a fruitful dialogue and effective economic cooperation instruments to prevent the EU's ongoing initiatives, particularly within the framework of the Green Pact and the new commitments on environmental sustainability, from negatively affecting the balances necessary to increase the economic and social welfare of both blocs.”

They also agreed on the “convenience of giving continuity to the negotiations of other trade agreements on the external agenda that are close to conclusion and signature.”

Regarding a currency swap to favor bilateral trade, Fernández and Lula agreed to start technical studies on “mechanisms to deepen financial integration and mitigate the temporary shortage of foreign currency, including mechanisms in charge of central banks,” while sharing “the intention of creating a South American currency in the long term, with a view to boosting trade and regional productive integration and increasing resilience to international shocks.”

The two leaders also agreed on relaunching Unasur, the Union of South American Nations, from which Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay have withdrawn.

Both presidents also concurred on their strategic alliance as members of the same negotiating group in the framework of the negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and stressed the importance of strengthening efforts in the fight against climate change in line with the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Fernánddez and Lula expressed “their concern over ... its serious humanitarian and peace consequences in Europe.”

They also noted that this situation “generates negative effects on global energy and food security, aggravated by the application of unilateral sanctions, which impose additional hardships on economies around the world,” while calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities and full respect for the Charter of the United Nations, urging all parties to engage in diplomatic efforts leading to a peaceful negotiated settlement.”

