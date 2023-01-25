Argentina wants to buy Brazilian armored vehicles

Parts of the Guaraní 6x6 are manufactured at Iveco's factory in Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana undertook negotiations earlier this week with Brazil for the purchase of 156 Iveco Guarani 6x6 armored vehicles, it was reported. South America's largest country already has 500 units of the same model.

In one of the bilateral meetings ahead of the Celac Summit, Taiana and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira signed at Casa Rosda a letter of intent to start negotiations for a contract between the Argentine Army and Iveco Defence Vehicles to acquire 156 armored combat units.

Parts of this vehicle are manufactured at Iveco's factory in Córdoba, Argentina, which would boost production and facilitate maintenance. It will also improve joint maneuvering between military forces of the two countries.

Of the 156 units to be ordered, 120 are Personnel Carrier vehicles (VCBR-TP) with a machinegun turret, another 27 are Infantry Combat vehicles (VCBR-CI) with a gun turret, and 9 others are for the Command Post (VCBR-PC).

The “Guarani 6x6” is an amphibious armored personnel carrier with equipment, artillery and logistic support. It carries a modern operational system and is used as the first military response to a crisis.