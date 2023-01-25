Falklands Legislative Assembly meeting 25 January; Questions for Oral Response

The Court and Assembly Chamber, where the Legislative Assembly will meet on 25 January at 09:00

Legislative Assembly Order Paper, 25 January 2023, 09:00

Court and Assembly Chamber, 25 January 09:00

(Members of the public wishing to attend should be seated no later than 08.50hrs)

1. Prayers

2. Confirmation of the Legislative Assembly Record 26 October and 14 December 2022

3. Papers to be Laid on the Table by The Honorable Chief Executive 40. Questions for Oral Response

Question Number 01/23 by Honorable Mark Pollard Could the Honorable Gavin Short please inform this House what the FIG policy towards Continuing Professional Development is? Who should expect to get it and under what circumstances? Is it a centralized policy contained within HR or devolved to individual directorates?

Question Number 02/23 by Honorable Mark Pollard Could the Honorable Leona Roberts please inform this House where it could find a copy of the Falklands College prospectus for the upcoming year? As well as whether the College are planning to offer any short practical courses in the immediate future?

Question Number 03/23 by Honorable Mark Pollard Could the Honorable Leona Roberts please explain to this House what the restrictions are for students accessing funding for grants as well as tuition fees for Higher Education (University) in terms of age, previous attempts and immigration status?

Question Number 04/23 by Honorable John Birmingham Can the Honorable Gavin Short please inform of any progress on updating on-call allowances for those across FIG who are required to be on-call.

Question Number 05/23 by Honorable John Birmingham Will the Honorable Gavin Short please inform this House of any grants available for people living in the Camp to assist in the provision of fresh water and to what level of assistance is available.

Question Number 06/23 by Honorable John Birmingham Will the Honorable Gavin Short please explain the Falkland Islands Government’s policy on recruitment? Is it Policy that all Positions are advertised locally either first or at the same time?

Question Number 07/23 by Honorable Gavin Short Can the Honorable Peter Biggs please give an update to this House on the state of play with play parks around Stanley.

How many have been developed, and how many and in what areas are there others that are yet to be developed, which I presume would include one that was penciled in about twenty years ago in the area between Rowlands Rise and Sulivan Street.

Question Number 08/23 by Honorable Gavin Short. Can the Honorable Roger Spink please inform the House whether he is aware that the capped amount of redundancy payment and unfair dismissal payments under the Employment Protection Ordinance 1989 is set at £277.20 which is now somewhat out of date, has not increased to reflect inflation (the last increase may have been in 2002), and the hourly rate as calculated under the Ordinance could see a payment being actually lower than the minimum wage. Could the Honorable gentleman please say whether there is an intent to review these capped rates please.

Question Number 09/23 by Honorable Gavin Short. Can the Honorable Peter Biggs please inform this House what practical work is underway to improve water retention and accessibility across the Falklands and could he also say whether there is any collection of data on water evaporation rates across the Falklands.

5. Motions

Motion No 01 of 2023 by the Honorable Financial Secretary

That this House refers the on-going deliberations on the 2023/24 budget to the Select Committee on the Estimates for the presentation to the Assembly in May 2023 and therefore for the Select Committee on the Estimates to be established at this time.

Motion Number 02 of 2023 by the Honorable Leona Roberts

That this House accepts the response from the Governor (in Council) on the Public Accounts Committee on the Fisheries Building Project

Motion Number 03 of 2023 by the Honorable Leona Roberts

That this House accepts the response from the Governor (in Council) on the Public Accounts Committee letter on the Review of the Falkland College Project.

6. Reports

• Portfolio Reports

• The Honorable John Birmingham

• The Honorable Roger Spink

7. Motion for Adjournment