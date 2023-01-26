Celebrating “Burns supper” at BAS Rothera Research Station Antarctica

26th Thursday, January 2023 - 10:11 UTC Full article

Haggis has been transported aboard the UK’s state-of-the-art exploration ship RRS Sir David Attenborough to help mark Scotland’s national bard’s birthday

Some 140 people, including 50 Scots, have gathered for the biggest-ever Burns supper held in Antarctica. Workers at the British Antarctic Survey’s Rothera Research Station in Antarctica celebrated the life of Robert Burns at what is believed to be the world’s most southerly knees-up on Saturday 21 January.

Haggis has been transported aboard the UK’s state-of-the-art exploration ship RRS Sir David Attenborough to help mark Scotland’s national bard’s birthday. Kilt-wearing Rob Kerr was one of the Burns bash organizers and enjoyed playing some traditional Scottish reels on his accordion to get the after-dinner ceilidh in full swing.

Site agent Rob, 33, from Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, said: We might be in one of the remotest places on Earth, but nothing can stop Scots from celebrating Burns Night.

There are about 50 Scots on site and 140 people here in total. You’d be hard pushed to find a busier Burns supper.

Dad-of-two Rob was deployed to Antarctica in November and says the Burns supper is the perfect morale booster for those spending long periods away from loved ones. He said:

Rothera has a diverse culture, and it is nice to share these traditions with those who have not experienced it before.

People were really looking forward to this, although they probably changed their mind when they heard me on the accordion.

I was proud to be wearing my kilt, although I’ll be staying indoors as much as possible as it can be a bit nippy outside.

Rothera Research Station is part of a UK Government polar infrastructure investment programme which is keeping Britain at the forefront of world-leading climate change research in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Last Wednesday, 17 January, marked the 250th anniversary of British polar exploration, after Captain James Cook on HMS Resolution became the first ship to cross the Antarctic Circle in 1773.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: I’d like to toast Scots celebrating Burns Night across the world, even in Antarctica. The UK Government is proud to support British scientists at the forefront of polar research, as we lead the world on getting to grips with climate change.

Our ongoing investment in science demonstrates our determination to build on the legacy of COP26 in Glasgow to drive forward a greener future to save our planet.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which employs over 16,000 staff in 179 countries and territories, is using Burns Night to promote Scotland internationally across the world.