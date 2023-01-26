Falklands: Diverting children and young people away from the Criminal Justice System

The aim of the joint policy is to help criminal justice agencies to identify appropriate cases where children and young people can be diverted away from being prosecuted in court

The Royal Falkland Islands Police, the Probation Service, the Social Services Department and the Prosecution Service have released a joint policy that sets out the approach taken to children and young people who become involved in the criminal justice system.

The aim of the joint policy is to help criminal justice agencies to identify appropriate cases where children and young people can be diverted away from being prosecuted in court and towards supportive measures that will help prevent offending.

Diverting children and young people away from the criminal justice system by providing intervention and support services reduces the risk of offending in later life, lowers costs, and leads to better outcomes for children, young people and society as a whole.

The joint policy has been issued as part of the Attorney General’s Guidance series and can be accessed by visiting this website.