Argentine President to meet with German Chancellor

27th Friday, January 2023 - 10:00 UTC Full article

It will be Fernández's third meeting with Schloz,

Alberto Fernández will have a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Saturday. The European leader is on a South American tour which also includes Chile and Brazil.

Scholz is traveling together with 30 German businessmen seeking opportunities for new investments, particularly in energy, food, and agribusiness. They are also to meet with Economy Minister Sergio Massa and other local officials, it was reported.

Presidential Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said that Scholz “is accompanied by a very important group of top businessmen” and that “they will have a meeting with President Alberto Fernández, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.”

She added that the purpose of the visit was “to advance in agreements for future investments in our country and that we can continue developing in those important issues for Europe such as transition energies, like green hydrogen and gas”.

It will be the third meeting of Fernandez with Schloz, the first on Latin American soil. The first was last May 11 in Berlin, when Scholz described Argentina as “a reliable partner.” At that time, the two leaders also agreed to condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine, particularly since the consequences of this conflict have an impact on the international price of food and energy.

“I welcome the President's decision to take the side of the victims,” the German Chancellor remarked about Fernández on that occasion.

“The effects of the war have repercussions all over the world and particularly in Latin America and other developing countries. Food prices have risen, as have energy prices. This is not only a problem for Russia and NATO, it affects the whole world. A cease-fire is necessary and must be achieved in a discussion environment,” said Fernández.

“The important thing is to advance in the agreements between Europe and Mercosur. We have to start by reaching cultural and scientific agreements so as not to remain in the protectionism issue. We have to deepen our ties”, the Argentine president had also proposed.

The second meeting took place on June 27 at the G7 Summit held at the Schloss Elmau complex in the Bavarian district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, some 100 kilometers from Munich. On that occasion, the impact of the Ukraine conflict was reviewed. The G7 said climate change, food security, and energy were the world's priorities.

Argentina is not a member of G7 but Fernández attended the Summit as Scholz's guest.