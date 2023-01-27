Presidents Lula and Macron discuss democracy and the environment

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Thursday discussed the future of democracy and the current environmental crisis over the telephone with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron in a conversation that lasted more than one hour, Agencia Brasil reported.

Lula received a call from Macron on Thursday afternoon to review climate change and threats to democracy by actions of extremist groups among other topics.

“Both agreed on the risks looming over democracy due to the violent actions of extreme right-wing groups. In this context, they discussed the importance of combating disinformation,” Lula's office said in a press statement.

The PT leader invited Macron to visit Brazil, particularly the Itaguaí shipyard (RJ), where conventional submarines and a nuclear-powered submarine are being built as a result of bilateral cooperation arrangements between the two countries.

Lula also spoke of the objectives of the Summit of Amazonian Countries, which Brazil will host in the coming months, and invited France to participate since the European country has sovereignty over French Guiana, which is part of the Amazon biome. In return, Macron invited Lula to attend the “One Forest” Summit to be organized by France and Gabon in March.

Addressing global governance issues, Lula and Macron discussed the suitability of new international financing instruments to promote climate transition and combat hunger and inequality. “It was recalled that India and Brazil, which hold the presidency of the G20 this year and next, will play a central role in this debate,” the statement also noted.

Both leaders also addressed the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur still to be implemented.

Lula and Macron also agreed on the urgency of seeking peace between Russia and Ukraine. “President Lula stressed the need for a greater commitment of world leaders to this goal, within the UN and a political G20,” the communiqué stated.

Next Monday (30), President Lula is to welcome German Chancellor (Prime Minister) Olaf Scholz in Brasilia. The Mercosur-European Union agreement and climate change are expected to be among the main topics on the table.

