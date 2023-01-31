Argentine FM thanks Chinese colleague for support regarding Malvinas

31st Tuesday, January 2023 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Cafiero also tanked his colleague for China's endorsement of Argentina's bid to join the BRICS

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Monday thanked his new Chinese colleague Qin Gang during a telephone conversation for the Asian Giant's support for the South American country's claim over the Malvinas/Falkland Islands. Qin Gang had become China's new Foreign Minister on Dec. 30, 2022. Both top diplomats concurred that a peaceful solution was needed for the South Atlantic dispute.

Cafiero and Qin also discussed bilateral trade and the possible extension and improvement of its terms and conditions of a currency swap that would bolster Argentina's battered coffers.

According to Buenos Aires media, Cafiero was the first Latin American Foreign Minister to hold a working dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, which would prove the strategic value of the relationship between both countries.

The Argentine Foreign Minister underlined the importance of promoting a more balanced and diversified bilateral trade, and also stressed the need to speed up the market opening processes for Argentine products, in a framework of coincidences in which both countries seek to promote the use of national currencies in investments and bilateral trade. Argentina considers it important to move forward with China in financing projects for infrastructure works, which will allow greater territorial integration.

Cafiero pointed out that his country considers it of great importance to advance with financing projects for infrastructure works, which would allow a greater territorial integration both at the level of regional economies as well as with the rest of the world markets, especially Asia.

The Argentine Foreign Minister also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the recent VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and also thanked China for its endorsement of Argentina's bid to join the BRICS bloc. In 2022, China held the Pro Tempore Presidency of the alliance with Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.