Montevideo, January 31st 2023 - 15:39 UTC

 

 

Argentine FM thanks Chinese colleague for support regarding Malvinas

Tuesday, January 31st 2023 - 10:45 UTC
Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Monday thanked his new Chinese colleague Qin Gang during a telephone conversation for the Asian Giant's support for the South American country's claim over the Malvinas/Falkland Islands. Qin Gang had become China's new Foreign Minister on Dec. 30, 2022. Both top diplomats concurred that a peaceful solution was needed for the South Atlantic dispute.

Cafiero and Qin also discussed bilateral trade and the possible extension and improvement of its terms and conditions of a currency swap that would bolster Argentina's battered coffers.

According to Buenos Aires media, Cafiero was the first Latin American Foreign Minister to hold a working dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, which would prove the strategic value of the relationship between both countries.

The Argentine Foreign Minister underlined the importance of promoting a more balanced and diversified bilateral trade, and also stressed the need to speed up the market opening processes for Argentine products, in a framework of coincidences in which both countries seek to promote the use of national currencies in investments and bilateral trade. Argentina considers it important to move forward with China in financing projects for infrastructure works, which will allow greater territorial integration.

Cafiero pointed out that his country considers it of great importance to advance with financing projects for infrastructure works, which would allow a greater territorial integration both at the level of regional economies as well as with the rest of the world markets, especially Asia.

The Argentine Foreign Minister also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the recent VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and also thanked China for its endorsement of Argentina's bid to join the BRICS bloc. In 2022, China held the Pro Tempore Presidency of the alliance with Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

  • Dirk Dikkler

    Same Old Same Old! do you get that feeling of Deja Vu.

    Posted 5 hours ago +3
  • border rover

    Given Argentina's experience in invading small islands maybe the Minister will offer his Chinese friends the full backing of the glorious Fuerzas Armadas Argentinas in their plans to regain Taiwan. Seems like Argentina is for sale to China.
    Not very diplomatic language but I can't help feeling that Minister Cafiero is what we call a Prize Prat.

    Posted 4 hours ago +3
  • Steve Potts

    'Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Monday thanked his new Chinese colleague Qin Gang during a telephone conversation for the Asian Giant's support for the South American country's claim over the Malvinas/Falkland Islands.'

    Perhaps it's time for Argentina to turn the page and move on.

    Falklands War, Its Aftermath, And Argentina’s Failure to Accept Reality:
    https://www.academia.edu/77654465/Falklands_War_Its_Aftermath_and_Argentina_s_Failure_to_Accept_Reality

    Posted 4 hours ago +2
