Bolsonaro applies for six-month tourist US visa

31st Tuesday, January 2023 - 09:34 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro will stay in Florida while his visa request is processed, his lawyer said

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a tourist visa to stay in the United States for another six months, it was reported Monday.

Although there has been no official confirmation, Bolsonaro is believed to have entered the United States on a so-called “A” visa, reserved for diplomats and heads of state. He was still President of Brazil when he traveled in late December. But such a visa would mean he needs to leave the country after 30 days or apply for a change of immigration status.

Bolsonaro's request came at a time when US President Joseph Biden has been bombarded by politicians from his Democratic Party and beyond to expel the Brazilian rightwing leader, who is under various criminal investigations in his country.

The United States received the request last Friday, Bolsonaro's counselor Felipe Alexandre told reporters Monday. The former head of state will remain in the country while such a request is pending.

“He would like to take some time off, clear his head and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next step will be,” Alexandre said. “It will depend on him and the strategy we agree to undertake based on his plans,” he added.

A State Department spokesman said visa records are confidential under U.S. law, adding that it cannot discuss details of individual visa cases.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended and was there when a group of his followers stormed the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brasilia on Jan. 8. Anderson Torres, who had served as federal Justice Minister under Bolsonaro and had taken over as Brasilia's Security Secretary after Jan. 1, already flew back to Brazil and has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 8 riots.

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro returned to Brazil on Jan. 26 after having been in the United States since December 30. Their daughter also returned to Brazil to go back to school, according to O Globo. One of his sons, Carlos Bolsonaro, remains with the former president.