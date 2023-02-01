Brazil's STF orders probe into crimes against indigenous communities

Barroso found a “very serious and worrisome picture” involving high-ranking officials from the Jair Bolsonaro administration

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Luís Roberto Barroso has ordered an investigation by the Attorney General of the Republic, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Justice and Public Safety, and the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police of Roraima into the possible participation of officials of the Jair Bolsonaro government in crimes of genocide, disobedience, breach of judicial secrecy, and environmental offenses related to the life, health, and safety of several indigenous communities, Agencia Brasil reported Tuesday.

Barroso sent the authorities documents that, in his understanding, “suggest a picture of absolute insecurity of the indigenous peoples involved, as well as the occurrence of action or omission, partial or total, on the part of federal authorities, aggravating this situation.” The case is, however, under a seal of secrecy.

The Judge pointed out a publication in the Diário Oficial da Uniao (Official Gazette) by then Justice Minister Anderson Torres, containing the date and place of a secret operation of intervention on indigenous land and evidence of alteration in the planning of Operation Jacareacanga by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) which would have tipped illegal miners (known as garimpeiros).

For Barroso, these facts represented a “very serious and worrisome picture”, as well as the alleged practice of various crimes with the participation of high-ranking federal authorities.

Barroso then reiterated the order for the removal of all illegal mines from the Yanomami, Karipuna, Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Kayapó, Arariboia, Mundurucu, and Trincheira Bacajá Indigenous Lands. In Barroso's view, the strategy supposedly adopted previously, of “suffocating” the logistics of these mines, did not produce any effects.

The Yanomami people were reported to be going through a serious humanitarian crisis, with malnutrition, high malaria contamination, and a high mortality rate, in addition to great environmental contamination of the rivers in the region by the mercury used in illegal mining.

Barroso also ordered the opening of a budget credit line to provide for the life, health, and safety of the indigenous communities at risk.

The magistrate also gave the Union a deadline of 30 calendar days to present a diagnosis of the situation of indigenous communities, planning, and the respective schedule of execution of the decisions pending compliance.

