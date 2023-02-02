Falklands Veterinary Officers report on Gentoo rookery Penguin pox

Juvenile Gentoo penguin deaths swabs were taken to be tested for avian influenza and have returned a negative result to the N1 gene.

On Tuesday 24 January, Veterinary Officers and Falkland Landholdings representatives visited Berthas Beach following reports of several juvenile Gentoo penguin deaths. The unwell and dead penguins that were reported displayed severe penguin pox lesions.

No other ages or species were seen to be unwell or affected and given the clear pox lesions it was considered unlikely that they were suffering from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1 – bird flu). However, swabs were taken to be tested for avian influenza and have returned a negative result to the N1 gene.

While avian influenza is not currently a concern penguin pox is an infectious viral condition which can be spread to other colonies causing illness and death in vulnerable birds. FLH have closed Berthas Beach for a short period of time to reduce stress on the Gentoo colony and prevent spread of the pox virus. Penguin pox has been reported several times in the Falkland Islands previously.

The Veterinary Service will continue to investigate any further reports of bird deaths and it is important for all visitors going to areas in the Falklands with bird colonies to practice good bio-security. If you see any unusual wild bird or domestic/commercial poultry behavior please report this to the Veterinary Services on tross@naturalresources@gov.fk 27366 or out of hours 55366.