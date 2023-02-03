US State Dept. official confirms clearance for Paraguayan beef moving forward

Hunt and Silvero highlighted the good bilateral relationship between Paraguay and the United States

Negotiations for Paraguayan beef to land in the United States are at an advanced stage, US State Department Director for Brazil and Southern Cone Affairs Baxter Hunt told Deputy Foreign Minister Raúl Silvero Silvagni, it was reported Thursday in Asunción.

Both diplomats held a meeting, during which they reviewed the bilateral agenda, in which the opening of the US market for Paraguayan meat was one of the main topics, according to Última Hora. Hunt and Silvero highlighted the good bilateral relationship between both countries, which, according to them, is characterized by the coincidence of fundamental principles and values. They also reiterated the importance of international cooperation in defense and security matters.

The United States last year declared current Vice President Hugo Velázquez and former President Horacio Cartes as significantly corrupt.

When Silvero raised the issue of Paraguayan beef, Hunt replied that the process for the authorization was at an advanced stage of negotiations and with highly positive forecasts, Última Hora reported. Hunt also provided information to Silvero on the Alliance of the Americas for Economic Prosperity, an initiative promoted by the United States grouping 11 countries with which the United States has free-trade and/or preferential-trade agreements.

The two high-ranking officials also concurred on the need to strengthen the defense of democracy and human rights.

