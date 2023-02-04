FCDO Minister reaffirms Falklands' people right to decide their own future

FCDO Minister for the Americas and Caribbean meets MLA Teslyn Barkman

The Falkland Islands Government has twitted that last Thursday David Rutley MP, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Minister for the Americas and the Caribbean met with an elected member of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly.

According to the report during the meeting with MLA Teslyn Barkman, FCDO minister discussed the UK partnership with the Falkland Islands, following a very special year such as the fortieth anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands, commemorated both in the UK and throughout the Falklands.

The meeting with a Falklands' MLA was described as very positive and constructive, and the FCDO minister reassured that the UK will always defend the right of the people of the Falklands to decide their own future.

This is also a very special year since next March is the tenth anniversary of the referendum in which a massive turnout of the Falkland Islanders, 92%, (1,672 eligible to vote in a population of 2.900), an overwhelming majority, 99,8% voted to maintain their current constitutional arrangements with the UK and continue as full members of the British Family.

The result was a clear democratic expression of the Islanders' wishes and was conducted in a free, fair and transparent way, with the participation of international observers