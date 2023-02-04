FCDO Minister reaffirms Falklands' people right to decide their own future

The Falkland Islands Government has twitted that last Thursday David Rutley MP, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Minister for the Americas and the Caribbean met with an elected member of the Falklands' Legislative Assembly.
According to the report during the meeting with MLA Teslyn Barkman, FCDO minister discussed the UK partnership with the Falkland Islands, following a very special year such as the fortieth anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands, commemorated both in the UK and throughout the Falklands.
The meeting with a Falklands' MLA was described as very positive and constructive, and the FCDO minister reassured that the UK will always defend the right of the people of the Falklands to decide their own future.
This is also a very special year since next March is the tenth anniversary of the referendum in which a massive turnout of the Falkland Islanders, 92%, (1,672 eligible to vote in a population of 2.900), an overwhelming majority, 99,8% voted to maintain their current constitutional arrangements with the UK and continue as full members of the British Family.
The result was a clear democratic expression of the Islanders' wishes and was conducted in a free, fair and transparent way, with the participation of international observers
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
TWIMC...Posted 6 hours ago +1
“The people of the Falklands are entitled to determine their own future.” ...,The tory says...
And the people of Luhansk, Donetsk & Crimea are entitled to be killed by Brutish Challengers..., the tory does...
Capisce...?
@Tænk, or Wænk or whatever, what is he lying about? You know, a lot of the time, when I see the rubbish you write, I think of a lone man raving in the desert. He is correct, the people of the Falklands are entitled to determine their own future.Posted 6 hours ago 0
The English can decide their future. We South Americans decide ours.Posted 2 hours ago 0
And we don't want English around here. Therefore, we have every right to isolate the English more and more.
That simple.