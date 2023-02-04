Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations

Cafiero and Çavusoglu signed a Protocol on Cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation

Foreign Ministers Santiago Cafiero of Argentina and Mevlüt Çavusoglu of Türkiye held a meeting Friday in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties, with a focus on science and trade, it was reported.

Both officials signed a Protocol on Cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation between the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Argentina (MINCyT) which “aims to promote and support cooperation in the field of science and technology between research entities, universities, research institutes and industrial companies of Turkey and Argentina,” according to a statement from Buenos Aires. Cafiero highlighted the “cooperative work being carried out between both countries for the joint production of satellites,” it was also explained.

“There are specific sectors of the Argentine economy where there are concrete opportunities for Turkish companies, among them, in the pharmaceutical sector, in the energy sector, conventional and green, and also in mining. There are already large investments from other countries in these same sectors and we can do the same with Turkey,” Cafiero underlined.

“This is an example to follow as a cooperative work that strengthens the bilateral relationship but also intends to play a role in the world concert. We can deploy a global agenda of joint work with high technological content,” the South American official added.

“Just as we work together for satellites, we can work together to develop plants that generate isotopes for medicinal use. Argentina is a pioneer in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, with a history of more than 70 years in this field, and has a great development in nuclear medicine in the fight against cancer,” he went on.

Cafiero also met with Commerce Minister Mehmet Mus and took part in an encounter organized by the Council of Foreign Economic Relations of Türkiye for the promotion of bilateral trade and Turkish investments in Argentina.

“The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work on a roadmap to detect new trade and investment opportunities that may materialize during the current year,” the statement read.