São Paulo aircraft carrier sank despite ecologists' opposition

5th Sunday, February 2023 - 08:57 UTC Full article

The sinking of the São Paulo came around at the same time as an offer from the Saudi group Sela who was willing to pay US$ 5.9 million for the structure. Too late.

Brazil finally sank in a controlled manner the hull of what once was the pride of the South American country's Navy: the aircraft carrier São Paulo, also known as Foch during her time with the French Navy.

Environmentalist groups had objected to this last measure citing the structure contained 760 tons of asbestos which will cause a major ecological disaster to the area 350 kilometers off the coast, where the Atlantic Ocean is 5,000 meters deep.

All precautions were taken, the Brazilian Navy explained in a statement. The area selected for the sinking was chosen on the basis of studies carried out by the Navy's Hydrographic Center and the Admiral Paulo Moreira Institute of Sea Studies, paying special attention to the mitigation of impacts on public health.

The technique used involved the action of divers, who placed explosives to pierce the hull and increase the flow of water into the interior of the ship until it sank completely, Folha reported.

(Read also: https://en.mercopress.com/2023/02/03/brazilian-navy-announces-sau-paulo-carrier-to-be-sunk-despite-environmental-protests )

The sinking of the ship has entailed long arguments between Ministers José Múcio Monteiro (Defense) and Marina Silva (Environment), the latter agreed with those warning there could be ecological consequences.

The visibly deteriorated and decommissioned carrier was sold in 2021 to a Turkish shipyard specialized in ship dismantling, but the Turkish government revoked the authorization for the vessel to dock citing environmental grounds. The ship left Brazil on Aug. 4, 2022, sparking worldwide protests.

The sinking of the São Paulo came around at the same time as an offer from the Saudi group Sela who was willing to pay US$ 5.9 million for the structure. Too late.