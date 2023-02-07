Falkland Islands reduced access to Customs and Immigration

Customs and Immigration at MPC international airport

The Falkland Islands Customs and Immigration would like to inform the public that due to staff illness, they will be closed to visits from the general public until Thursday 9 February.

Should a member of public have an urgent enquiry please email admin@customs.gov.fk and mark your email as urgent.

Customs and Immigration would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.