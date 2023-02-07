Get our news on your inbox! x

Falkland Islands reduced access to Customs and Immigration

Tuesday, February 7th 2023 - 09:20 UTC
The Falkland Islands Customs and Immigration would like to inform the public that due to staff illness, they will be closed to visits from the general public until Thursday 9 February.

Should a member of public have an urgent enquiry please email admin@customs.gov.fk and mark your email as urgent.

Customs and Immigration would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

