Foreign Office Travel Advice for the Falklands and Chile

Most visits to the Falkland Islands are trouble-free and there is little crime or disorder.

Street demonstrations, protests and strikes are common across all of Chile, Santiago in particular. Although most are peaceful, they can turn violent

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated (February 7) its travel advises to the Falkland Islands and to Chile, with the usual main points of its reports: Summary, Coronavirus, Safety and Security, Terrorism, Local Laws and Customs, Entry requirements, Natural Disasters, Health, Money, Travel Advice and Support.

Before you travel, check the “Entry requirements” section for the Falkland Islands current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. According to Falkland Islands Government regulations, all visitors must take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance which includes at least US$ 2,000,000 for medical evacuation. See the FCDO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

The Falklands Islands are a British Overseas Territory. The Governor of the Falklands provides formal British diplomatic representation on the Islands and the local authorities deal with requests for consular assistance in conjunction with the Governor’s office.

Most visits to the Falkland Islands are trouble-free and there is little crime or disorder. Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in the Falkland Islands, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

You can contact the emergency services by calling 999.

As to travel advise for Chile, Before you travel, check the “Entry requirements” section for Chile’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

It is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) guidance on foreign travel insurance.

If you have enquiries about your current UK visa, please see the guidance for UK visa holders

If you need an Emergency Travel Document, check how to apply.

Severe forest fires are burning in areas of the Nuble, Biobio and Araucania regions. The government has ordered a number of National Parks and reserves to close. You should follow the advice of local authorities and avoid the areas they advise are at risk. Further details (in Spanish) are available on the Chilean Forestry Agency Website.

Street demonstrations, protests and strikes are common across all of Chile, Santiago in particular. Although most are peaceful, they can turn violent. If protests take place, you should follow the instructions and advice of the local authorities, remain vigilant, monitor developments via official sources and avoid protests and demonstrations areas. Under Chilean law, foreign nationals visiting or living in Chile could be deported for involvement in protests and demonstrations. See Local Laws and customs

Opportunistic street crime can be a problem in towns and cities, and in areas popular with tourists including airports, bus stations and ports. Take care of your personal belongings at all times and be aware of your surroundings. Carry a photocopy of your passport and keep the original document in a safe place. See Crime.

Terrorist attacks in Chile can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British Embassy, consulate or high commission.

If you need to contact the emergency services, call 131 for an ambulance, 132 for the fire brigade and 133 for police.

The Overseas Business Risk Services offers information and advice for British companies operating overseas on how to manage political, economic, and business security-related risks.