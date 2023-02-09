Uruguay has its first female Naval Aviation pilot

9th Thursday, February 2023 - 10:14 UTC Full article

“I am fulfilling my dream,” Fontaine said.

Ensign Nati Fontaine became Uruguay's first female naval aviation pilot after completing her training course. She was given her credentials by Vice President Beatriz Argimón.

The 24-year-old officer from Brazil-bordering Chuy was also greeted by Defense Minister Javier García during the celebration of the 98th anniversary of the Naval Aviation at the Captain Curbelo Base in Laguna del Sauce in the Punta del Este area.

“I did my career at the Naval School as an officer and on a guided tour I had the experience of going out to fly, and it is definitely an unparalleled opportunity and I said: 'I have to learn to fly' and there I decided to enroll and here I am.”

“I hope this encourages others to continue and see that it is possible, to copy the example and join me in this career.” In fact, she said in Spanish “otras”, meaning other female applicants willing to pursue a career in naval aviation piloting.

Naval Aviation Chief Nicolás Sanguinetti underlined that “women in the Navy entered only in 2000 and the Naval Aviation is a small part of the Navy so there has not been a flow of so many women who have come, we had already had three others who had graduated as aeronautical specialists, but she came, she did very well, and we always say: 'The plane does not recognize race, does not recognize creed, does not recognize sex only recognizes ability and intelligence'. She had both and, well, she is a source of pride for her family and will be part of our history.”

“I am fulfilling my dream,” Fontaine said.