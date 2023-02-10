Factsheet on trade and investment statistics between Falklands and UK in 2022

The following factsheet provides the latest statistics on trade and investment between the UK and Falkland Islands.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Falkland Islands was £128 million, in current prices, in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, an increase of 21.9% or £23 million from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021.

Of this £128 million:

• Total UK exports to Falkland Islands amounted to £103 million, in current prices, in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 (an increase of 15.7% or £14 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021);

• Total UK imports from Falkland Islands amounted to £25 million, in current prices, in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 (an increase of 56.3% or £9 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021).

Falkland Islands was the UK’s joint 140th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

In 2021, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in Falkland Islands was £820.1 thousand. In 2021, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from Falkland Islands are not available due to data disclosure.