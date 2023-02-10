Reopening of Argentina's embassy in Bangladesh made official

Bangladesh celebrates Argentina's sporting achievements as if they were their own

The reopening of Argentina's embassy in the People's Republic of Bangladesh was published Thursday in the Official Gazette. The diplomatic mission to be reopened in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, had been shut down in 1978 but interest from the South American country in the Asian nation resurfaced during the 2022 football World Cup, which was celebrated as if Bangladesh had defeated France in the final.

The move means terminating the concurrent diplomatic jurisdiction exercised from the Embassy in New Delhi, India, pursuant to Decree 67/2023 signed by President Alberto Fernandez and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

“It is hereby provided that the personnel belonging to the Foreign Service of the Nation and seconded personnel who are assigned or transferred to render services at the Embassy of the Republic in Bangladesh shall be subject to the regime established by Administrative Decision number 972 dated November 2, 2017, or the one that may replace it in the future,” states one of the articles of the Executive Decree.

It also states that “the expenses required to comply with this Decree shall be charged to the respective budget items of Jurisdiction 35 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

”The reopening reflects the mutual interest of strengthening cooperation between both peoples and will allow fostering new flows of commercial and cultural exchange within the framework of a deepening of the ties between both countries,“ the legal document also read.

Cafiero welcomed Bangladesh's Ambassador in Brasilia -with concurrence in Argentina-, Sadia Faizunnesa, to whom he confirmed his visit to this country on February 27 to open the new Argentine embassy in Dhaka, as well as to develop an agenda of trade and investment promotion.

According to Argentina's Foreign Ministry, it will be ”the first time that a South American Foreign Minister visits Bangladesh, a country with which we are linked by half a century of diplomatic relations.”