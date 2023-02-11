Brazil, free of avian flu, so far, exported a record 421.000 tons of poultry meat in January

Revenue from the record shipments reached US$ 856.6 million, that is 38.9% higher than that of January 2022.

With poultry prices soaring (a dozen of eggs in California reached eight dollars, yes eight dollars and climbing) because of the intense culling of millions of chickens caused by the avian flu, no wonder then than poultry meat exports from Brazil during January reached 420.900 tons, up 20.6% compared to the same period of the previous year and a record for the month, claimed the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) this week.

“There was an increase in sales in virtually all major destinations for poultry exports from Brazil. The international context, with limited supply, due to the consequences generated by avian influenza in several territories, increased the demand for the Brazilian produce”, said in a release the head of marketing at ABPA, Luís Rua.

ABPA said that Brazil, so far, has never registered an outbreak, and remains free of avian flu in its territory, despite cases having already been reported in other South American countries.

Main destination for exports of chicken meat from Brazil, China imported 60.200 tons in January, 24.7% higher than that registered in the same period of 2022, (48.300 tons, data showed).

Other significant markets were Japan, with 37.700 tons (+23.1%), Saudi Arabia, 32.400 tons (+111.3%), South Africa, 29.500 tons (+15 .7%) and the European Union, with 21.800 tons (+20.4%).

The ABPA managing director however warned that, despite the increase in revenue, there is still strong pressure from production costs for poultry, which could influence the behavior of sales in the coming months.