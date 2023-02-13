US Gov't seizes Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC

Carlos Vecchio announced on Jan. 5 the closure of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC

The Government of the United States has taken temporary control of the premises where the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC used to function following the dissolution of the so-called interim government of Juan Guaidó, it was reported during the weekend citing State Department sources admitting that the premises had been seized on Feb. 6 last.

President Joseph Biden's Administration made this decision under the Foreign Missions Act and the Vienna Convention, in order to respect and protect the facilities of suspended diplomatic missions.

Venezuela's National Assembly elected in 2015 decided last December to suppress the figure of Guaidó's interim government, which has been recognized by the United States and other countries as the legitimate ruling body of the South American country on the grounds that Nicolás Maduro allegedly got himself elected through a rigged procedure.

Hence, Guaidó's representative in the United States Carlos Vecchio announced on Jan. 5 the closure of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC. By the same token, Gustavo Tarre Briceño had announced on Jan. 2 that he was ceasing to serve as Guaidó's representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

The State Department insisted that the United States continued to recognize the 2015 National Assembly as “the last remaining democratically elected institution in Venezuela,” according to a State Department spokeswoman.

The Assembly also issued a statement saying it was coordinating with the United States the handover of the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters in Washington. “The American authorities have proceeded within the framework of the law, but in tune and permanent communication and recognition” with Guaidó's representatives, the 2015 National Assembly said while denying that US authorities had found “people working” at the premises.