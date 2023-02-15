Chagos negotiations back on the table: PM Sunak speaks to PM Jugnauth of Mauritius

15th Wednesday, February 2023 - 09:14 UTC Full article

PM Sunak and Mauritius PM Jugnauth

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from 10 Downing Street the leaders reflected on the strong and historic relationship between the UK and Mauritius, as close Commonwealth partners.

Prime Minister Sunak welcomed opportunities to work even more closely together, including on tackling regional and global security challenges and growing trade and investment.

They also covered the ongoing negotiations on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory / the Chagos Archipelago.