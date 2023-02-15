Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, February 15th 2023 - 09:52 UTC

 

 

Chagos negotiations back on the table: PM Sunak speaks to PM Jugnauth of Mauritius

Wednesday, February 15th 2023 - 09:14 UTC
Full article 0 comments
PM Sunak and Mauritius PM Jugnauth PM Sunak and Mauritius PM Jugnauth

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, on Tuesday morning.

 According to a release from 10 Downing Street the leaders reflected on the strong and historic relationship between the UK and Mauritius, as close Commonwealth partners.

Prime Minister Sunak welcomed opportunities to work even more closely together, including on tackling regional and global security challenges and growing trade and investment.

They also covered the ongoing negotiations on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory / the Chagos Archipelago.

Categories: Politics, International.
Tags: British Crown Colony of Mauritius, Chagos Islands, Pravind Jugnauth, Rishi Sunak.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 